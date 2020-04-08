Bored New Zealand Woman Saws Hair Off With Kitchen Knives Because She Has No Scissors
We’re all doing pretty crazy things to entertain ourselves during these strange times, and with DIY hair cutting being one of the most popular new trends, one woman from New Zealand decided to have a go herself.
However, when Corrie Walker, 25, realised she didn’t have any scissors in the house, she decided to use an array of kitchen knives to cut her hair instead.
As the video shows, Corrie’s been sticking to social distancing guidelines for two weeks, but says she’s ‘over’ it and her hair, which she says she hasn’t brushed in a fortnight.
Check it out:
Watching the hair cutting take place is enough to make anyone with long hair grimace, never mind any qualified hairdressers out there watching this.
After successfully hacking the majority of her hair off, the 25-year-old then turns to a clipper to finish off, leaving her with a very Joe Exotic-esque mullet.
Speaking of the hilarious ordeal, Corrie said:
I have wanted a haircut for months. Unfortunately, just before our lockdown in New Zealand, I was due to get it cut but my hairdresser cancelled.
Because I was working from home and dealing with kids 24/7, I stopped caring about my hair as I wasn’t leaving the house and it got really knotted. I washed it and went to brush it out but it was taking too long, so I decided cutting it off would be easier as I wanted the hair gone anyways.
Corrie added:
I found the clippers and started shaving and realised I could make a mullet, so I went with it. I was ecstatic as I was happy it was going. I just hated having long hair after growing it out over the last five years and I wanted to go back to how I used to have it.
I then surprised my wife, Dani, with the haircut. She laughed so hard she cried.
Corrie isn’t alone in deciding to become a DIY hairdresser – people across the globe have been attempting to give their partners a trim.
If you are genuinely considering cutting your partner’s hair and don’t want to leave them looking like they’re ‘about to nuke America’, you can read how to have a decent attempt at it here.
In the meantime, I strongly advise you don’t use knives, or any kitchen utensil, really, to chop your hair off – unless you really do want to end up looking like Joe Exotic.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
Topics: Life, Boredom, caters news agency, haircut, Joe Exotic, lockdown, Mullet, New Zealand