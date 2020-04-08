Bored New Zealand Woman Saws Hair Off With Kitchen Knives Because She Has No Scissors

I have wanted a haircut for months. Unfortunately, just before our lockdown in New Zealand, I was due to get it cut but my hairdresser cancelled.

Because I was working from home and dealing with kids 24/7, I stopped caring about my hair as I wasn’t leaving the house and it got really knotted. I washed it and went to brush it out but it was taking too long, so I decided cutting it off would be easier as I wanted the hair gone anyways.