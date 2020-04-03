Bored Woman ‘Regrets Everything’ After Cutting Her Own Bangs

woman cuts own bangs instantly regrets it 1 nicuerps/TikTok

Isolation regret is a phrase many of us will likely become familiar with in the coming weeks, if you haven’t already.

What does it mean, some of you might be wondering? Well, it’s the feeling you get when you do something ridiculous on a whim. Why? Because you’re bored and wanted to see what would happen.

Obviously, with billions of us currently at home, we’ve got a lot more time on our hands than we usually would. This in turn has led to some of us making some slightly questionable decisions.

Don’t believe me? Take a scroll through Twitter or Facebook and you’ll see hundreds of shaved heads or hair cuts gone wrong, with an accompanying distressed/shocked/[insert negative emotion here] selfie and caption along the lines of: ‘What the hell have I done?!’

One woman who knows exactly that feeling is Nicole Cuerpo, who decided to give herself a whole new look while in lockdown by trying to cut her own hair at home. More specifically, by trying to give herself bangs.

In a hilarious video posted to TikTok, Nicole filmed herself cutting a fringe with what appeared to be a pair of kitchen scissors. Which, a word of warning guys, definitely isn’t a good idea for anyone wanting to do the same thing.

You can watch the moment she realised the error of her ways below:

As she sat down in front of the camera, Nicole held a large section of her hair in front of her face before snipping around half of it off with the scissors. She then looked up to see the extent of the damage, immediately regretting her decision.

As soon as she let go of the ‘fringe’, it bounced up at an uneven angle sitting above her eyebrows, leading Nicole to attempt desperately to push it back down onto her face.

Opening her mouth in horror, she quickly realised the mistake she’d made, captioning a following video of her lopsided fringe with the words: ‘I hate me right now.’

Despite the initial shock, she quickly saw the funny side, bursting out laughing and later sharing the video on Facebook, joking about her antics.

Alongside the video, Nicole wrote: ‘Girls on quarantine be like: so far so good… Yes, I know I cut it wrong, I was impulsive and I regret everything.’

Despite regretting everything, at least her actions provided us all with a much-needed laugh. I’d say that’s worth a wonky fringe, right?