Boris Johnson Refuses To Take Back Claim Donald Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize

Boris Johnson Doubles Down On Claim Donald Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize PA Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have doubled down on a previous claim that he thinks President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

During a meeting of a parliament’s liaison committee on Wednesday, January 13, Johnson was quizzed about about comments he made in 2018, when he said President Trump would be deserving of the prize if he could ‘fix North Korea and the Iran nuclear deal’.

Johnson responded by saying he was in favour of the UK having ‘the best possible relationship’ with the US president, defending his decision to forge close ties with the controversial POTUS. The two leaders have previously spoken of their mutual friendship, often complimenting and praising each other publicly.

Trump PA

Johnson, who has previously been criticised for appearing to exhibit sycophantic behaviour towards the departing president, made his original comments during a May 2018 interview with Sky News, back when he was still foreign secretary.

During the interview, Johnson was asked whether or not he agreed with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who reportedly remarked that President Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to unify North and South Korea.

Moon made this comment before a meeting of senior secretaries, according to a presidential Blue House official who later briefed members of the press, Reuters reports.

Considering whether he shared Moon’s view on this matter, Johnson told Sky News:

If he can fix North Korea, and he can fix the Iran nuclear deal, then I don’t see why he’s any less of a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize than Barack Obama, who got it before he even did anything.

Boris Johnson PA Images

Almost three years on, mere hours before Trump became the first ever US leader to be impeached twice, Johnson appeared to defend his friendship with the disgraced president.

When asked whether he regrets making the previous comments about Trump deserving the Nobel Peace Prize, Johnson replied, as per the Independent:

I am in favour of the prime minister of the UK having the best possible relationship with the president of the United States and I had an excellent conversation very recently with president-elect Joe Biden.

The resolution to impeach Trump was passed in the House of Representatives by 232 to 197, with 10 Republicans joining the Democrats in voting in favour of impeachment, making it the most bipartisan presidential impeachment in US history.

This historic course of action will now progress to the Senate, where it will be decided whether or not Trump should subsequently be convicted and removed from office.

Vice President Mike Pence will take over from Trump if he is removed from office before his term ends, with President-elect Joe Biden set to be inaugurated on January 20.