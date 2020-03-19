Botched Bum Implants Leave Woman Looking Like She’s Wearing A Nappy

The Barbie Vagina involves reducing the length of the labia minora which is twisting and tugging of the labia.

I then transfer autologous fat to the labia majora in order to improve firmness and the contour of it, enhance the shape and to correct proportional imbalances.

Fat makes rejuvenation, brightness and also beautification. This technique turns her vagina into her teenager times.

Other surgeons offer labioplasty or vagina surgery but my difference is the technique I use, the way and the location of the transferring the fat into the body and the stage of preparation.