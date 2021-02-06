Boy, 10, And Family Friend Clean Snow Off 80 Hospital Workers' Cars During Storm WJAR News

Two Rhode Island residents set out to make life a little bit easier for hospital workers battling the coronavirus pandemic by clearing the snow off their cars during a storm.

Fifth-grader Christian Stone, 10, and family friend Abbey Meeker, 29, ventured to Westerly Hospital in the midst of the big snowstorm on Monday, February 1, while staff at the hospital prepared to change shifts.

Stone had discussed his desire to do something nice for the nurses during another storm last month, and he vowed the next time it snowed he would go out and clean their cars.

Speaking to WJAR News, Meeker explained that she told the young boy she would accompany him on his task, and though it ‘sucked’ being in the snow, she persevered because ‘he wanted to do it’.

She explained:

I was thinking [the nurses have] been helping us a lot through this whole pandemic, and I figured why don’t we help them, you know? All day, every day the nurses here, they deal with the pandemic like COVID and they want to get home from work, so we thought we would make it a tiny bit easier for them by cleaning off their cars for them.

The pair arrived at the hospital at around 2.00pm and cleaned off the cars of those on the first shift before the nurses came out to thank them, with Meeker saying the pair had ‘probably done at least 80 cars.’

Duo clean snow off nurses cars WJAR News

Meeker told CNN she and Christian turned the task into a game, explaining they would look out for drivers unlocking their cars with their remote keys before rushing over to clean the car as quickly as possible.

The 29-year-old, who knows Christian’s mum from school, described the young boy as ‘wise beyond his years’.

She added: ‘He’s my little partner in crime.’

Meeker said Christian has a passion for helping people, and that he’d been busy shovelling his neighbours’ driveways before he went with Meeker to Westerly Hospital.

Duo clean snow off nurses cars WJAR News

Christian admitted that the task was ‘cold’, but he said it was ‘extremely fun’ to see how happy the staff members got when they noticed their clean cars.

He continued: ‘Some of them say, ‘Thank you so much’ and I’m just really happy to see them happy.’

Christian added that he and Meeker just ‘want [staff] to be able go home and see their family after a long day of work.’

Some grateful members of staff offered to pay the pair for their services, but Meeker has insisted that it is their way of paying them back for their hard work throughout the ongoing pandemic.

