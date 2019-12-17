Boy, 9, Breaks Down As His Three-Year Cancer Treatment Ends

Facebook/Ashley Cotter

A video showing a nine-year-old boy crying because he finally finished his three-year-long cancer treatment has gained more than 13,000 views.

Steven Cotter, from Oklahoma, was diagnosed with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August 2016 when he was just six years old.

Steven was forced to undergo his first chemotherapy treatment just a few days later. The young boy’s treatments continued for the next three years – until last weekend.

The emotional video celebrating the youngster finishing his treatment was posted by Steven’s mum, Ashley Cotter, on Saturday, December 14.

PRAISE GOD!!! Little mans VERY LAST CHEMO!!! BIG TEARS OF JOY❤️❤️❤️

Despite the video having no sound, it’s safe to say you can feel the pure joy the little boy is feeling after he takes his final tablets.

In the video you also see other children, thought to be friends and family of Steven’s, jumping up and down in excitement.

Speaking to ABC6 News, Steven’s mother said:

He’s had so many blood and platelet transfusions over the past three years, so many medications and hospital stays.

In another of Ashley’s posts you see Steven sat on the table next to masses of pill bottles, which was only a small sample of what he had to take during his treatment.

According to the NHS, the type of cancer little Steven has is extremely rare and only affects around 790 people a year in the UK.

The NHS website says:

Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is a type of cancer that affects white blood cells. It progresses quickly and aggressively and requires immediate treatment. Both adults and children can be affected. Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is rare, with around 790 people diagnosed with the condition each year in the UK. Most cases of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia develop in children, teenagers and young adults. Although it is rare, acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is the most common type of leukaemia that affects children. About 85% of the cases that affect children happen in those younger than 15 (mostly between the ages of 0 and 5). It affects slightly more boys than girls.

Symptoms of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia include pale skin, bone and joint pain, swollen glands, unusual frequent bleeding – such as nose bleeds – and a high temperature.

It’s believed the rare form of cancer is caused by a genetic change in the stem cells that causes immature white blood cells to be released into the bloodstream.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues, and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Macmillan’s Cancer Support Line on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday – Friday, 9am – 8pm).