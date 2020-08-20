Boy, 9, Gets First Haircut So Hair Can Be Made Into Wigs For Kids With Cancer PA Images

A young boy from Essex got his first haircut so he could help children who’ve lost their hair to cancer.

Reilly Stancombe, of Little Clacton, had managed to grow his hair longer than two feet – inspired by footballer Gareth Bale – having never been to the barbers to get a trim throughout his life.

However, after seeing images of children who no longer had any hair due to cancer, the nine-year-old felt it was time to chop a good length off to donate to the Little Princess Trust, in aid of making some wigs.

Reilly Stancombe Haircut PA Images

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain yesterday, August 19, Reilly conceded that his locks were getting ‘a bit too long and it was about time we had it cut’. He added: ‘I wanted to give it away to the people that had cancer and I saw lots of kids fighting cancer who didn’t have any hair.’

Reilly’s haircut took place on Tuesday, August 18, at Masters & Misters barbers in Clacton-on-Sea. Explaining how he was feeling beforehand, he said he ‘was scared, I have to admit’. However, by the time it was done, he commented on his new look: ‘I love it.’

Reilly Stancombe Haircut PA Images

As he held the ponytail in his hand, Reilly added:

I was looking at it like ‘What?’. I didn’t think it was actually that long, then when I looked at it, it was massive. It felt weird to see it not in my hair, and to be in my hand.

Having had such long hair from a young age, his mother, Daisy Canny, 30, had been debating whether to get it cut for quite a while. However, it was Reilly who made the decision in the end.

Daisy explained: ‘He sort of had it shoulder length growing up as a toddler and as he got I older he was inspired by football and he grew it and grew it and grew it and it ended up the two-foot of hair he had.’

Reilly Stancombe Haircut PA Images

Initially, Reilly hoped he would raise £100 for the charity, which also helps research less toxic treatments for paediatric cancers. However, as his story picked up steam online, his GoFundMe page topped £3,300.

Reilly explained that he hopes children ‘won’t feel like they’re different anymore’ when they have a wig. ‘I really hope this will make a lot of people happy,’ he added.