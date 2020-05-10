Boy Meets World Star Maitland Ward Making Sex Toys Modelled On Her Vagina
Former Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward is now making sex toys modelled on her very own vagina and bottom.
Ward, 43, is known for her role as Rachel McGuire in US sitcom Boy Meets World, but made the jump into the porn industry in 2019.
Now she has teamed up with Fleshlight to create toys inspired by her very own private parts, and Ward has reportedly been impressed by the level of ‘detail’ and ‘accuracy’.
Designed and manufactured in the USA, one of the products resembles her vag, while the other looks like her butt. And the realism doesn’t end there. Both products are textured inside, allowing for a pleasurable and authentic user experience.
As reported by the Mirror, Ward said:
When it comes to adult products for men, nobody does it better than Fleshlight. I’ve resisted partnering with toy companies, but Fleshlight has an unbeatable reputation.
No one else brings the level of detail, accuracy and pure enjoyment that they do. My fans have been asking for a toy line for a long time, they won’t be disappointed.
Fleshlight is also confident that these products will be successful, with Ward already having built up an admiring fanbase prior to entering the world of porn.
Director of marketing at Fleshlight, Daniel Harvell, said:
We are beyond excited to have Maitland join the Fleshlight family, and the first mainstream celebrity Fleshlight.
She may be relatively new to the adult industry, but she’s had the attention of men all over the world since her starring roles in TV shows like Boy Meets World and movies like White Chicks.
Fans of both Maitland and adult toys are going to go crazy for these masturbators.
Despite being a relative newcomer, Ward’s raunchy career change appears to be going very well indeed, and she reportedly has no regrets.
Speaking with the Daily Beast about her surprising new start in December 2019, Ward said:
I thought I’d be more nervous, but I wasn’t. It’s been way easier and I’ve enjoyed it so much more than I’d expected. And I’m good at it. It feels natural to me.
If you talked to my younger, more virginal soap-opera self, I never would have seen this coming out of me.
In her first year in the biz, Ward was nominated for both the best three-way sex scene as and the best supporting actress at the Adult Video News Awards, regarded as ‘the Oscars of porn’.
Topics: Celebrity, Adult Industry, Boy Meets World, Maitland Ward, Sex Toys, vagina