Boy Orders $400 Worth Of McDonald's After Taking His Mum's iPhone raissawandrade/Instagram

You may want to think twice about leaving your phone unattended near your kids, after this little boy ordered R$400 worth of food from a McDonald’s in Brazil while his mum wasn’t looking.

Raissa Wanderley took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 24, to share a photo of her son sat in front of the huge order from the popular fast food restaurant.

Advert 10

The R$400 ($75, £56) order consisted of: six burger meals; six happy meals; eight extra toys; two 12-piece portions of chicken nuggets; fries with bacon and cheddar; 10 milkshakes; two strawberry sundaes; two apple tarts; two McFlurrys, eight bottles of water; a fruit juice; and two extra sauces.

Now try to reel that list off without taking a breath.

raissawandrade/Instagram

Alongside the photo of the young boy and the food, Raissa wrote (translated into English), ‘It was not the first time that this had happened. I was supposed to take my iFood card but I left it for later and today is here. […] I laughed, cried and then sat down to eat and drink milkshake toasting this fast food Monday. Unbelievable, my people!’

Advert 10

Apparently Raissa’s son even complained that he didn’t get a golden minion with his food.

Lots of people commented on Raissa’s post saying how funny they found the ordeal, with one friend calling it ‘priceless’.

McDonalds PA Images

The official McDonald’s Brazil account even caught wind of the incident and replied to the photo, writing, ‘I can’t say anything but EITA. Mommy, we’re going to send a treat right now so you can continue celebrating this Monday. But don’t tell the little one.’

Advert 10

I guess every cloud has a silver lining.