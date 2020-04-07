Boy Scout Makes Genius Device To Help Medical Staff Working Frontlines Jam Press

A young boy scout is using a 3D printer to help make devices which relieve the pain health workers face from wearing protective masks while treating patients.

Advert

Frontline staff are working tirelessly to give the care and attention needed to hospital patients across the globe, but in order to do so they typically have to be kitted out with a wealth of protective gear to prevent themselves from getting ill.

Staff require gloves, gowns, face masks and even full protective face shields to protect themselves, with many having to wear the uncomfortable gear for hours on end while on the job.

Doctor adjusting mask PA Images

Taking the gear off while treating patients is not an option, but the protective masks have caused medics to suffer as the straps rub behind their ears and leave skin chafed and sore.

Advert

Boy scout Quinn Callander, from British Columbia, Canada, wanted to do what he could to help those on the front lines and so responded to a request from local hospitals who were asking for help with creating ‘ear guards’.

The guards are clever plastic devices which attach to the straps of protective face masks and hold them in place at the back of workers’ heads, taking the pressure off their ears and preventing the straps from rubbing.

Nurse wearing ear guard protector Jam Press

Quinn put his 3D printing skills to work and started making the guards from a template, which his mum Heather has since shared online.

Heather commended her son in a Facebook post last week, writing:

Quinn… got busy on his 3D printer and has been turning out dozens of ear guards to donate… Due to the unbelievable response we have decide to post the link to the file we are using. We need more volunteers to fire up their 3D printers and donate these ear guards to hospitals and medical professionals!

Boy scout holding up ear guards created with 3D printer Jam Press

Pictures shared online show Quinn holding some of the devices and some of them being put to use by satisfied health care staff.

Advert

Helping to make the simple, genius devices is a brilliant way to aid those who are risking their own health in order to save others. Those working on the frontlines deserve all the support we can offer in these tough times, and Quinn is doing his part to make sure they’re that little bit more comfortable while on the job.

Health worker giving thumbs up while wearing ear guard protector Jam Press

Now the 3D printing template has been shared online, hopefully more people will be able to make the ear guards and in turn help more of the hardworking staff.