Boyfriend Shaves Girlfriend's Head Then Immediately Cuts His Own To Show Support

A boyfriend has shaved his head to show support for his girlfriend who has alopecia in a heartwarming video shared on social media.

Eva Barilaro had been growing her hair for a decade when she asked her boyfriend, Damien, to shave her head for the first time since her granddad did it for her around 10 years ago.

Damien proved that not only would he be there to help Eva in her time of need, but he would do whatever necessary to prove that her challenges were his and they would face them together.

You can watch the emotional moment Eva realises what Damien is doing below:

Initially sharing the video to TikTok, Eva captioned the post: ‘After months growing my hair for the first time in 10 years I had to ask my boyfriend to shave my head again… first time was my granddad.’

She later shared the heartwarming footage to YouTube, telling her followers she will be ‘forever grateful for being so well surrounded’ and adding: ‘I wish everyone could be supported as well as I am daily.’

‘This video is to remember everyone that love is above all, and that all one’s need is love.

Thank you Damien, I love you too,’ she ended by saying.

boyfriend shaves girlfriends hair

The footage shows Eva sitting in a bathroom as Damien uses clippers to carefully shave off her hair, with the loving boyfriend taking the time to make sure he does everything correctly.

Then, without hesitation, Damien turns the clippers to his own head immediately after finishing Eva’s hair, and begins shaving off his own locks. When she realises what he’s doing for her, Eva breaks down in tears.

It seems she wasn’t the only one to do so either, with thousands of people commenting beneath her post telling her exactly how emotional they found the video.

‘Bro who else’s eyes are sweating,’ one person wrote, while another said: ‘I just did my makeup sooo thanks for ruining that.’ Another joked: ‘My eyeballs be like why is it spicy?’

Others praised Damien for his selfless act, describing him as a ‘keeper’ and a ‘true king’. One man wrote: ‘As a dad with two daughters, you sir are the kind of man I would hope they find.’

And I have to say I agree. What an incredible gesture and a lovely couple. We wish them every happiness moving forward.