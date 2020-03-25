Brazilian Man Tells Husband-To-Be He Cheated While Stuck In Self-Isolation With Lover

I am angry and bitter. He is a cheat and this is a total slap in the face.

I’ve moved to the other side of the world to start a life with this man. I’ve spent so much time stressing over organising our wedding so that it’s perfect.

I even flew my parents and sister out in February to hear the reading of our wedding banns and I’ve got everything ready for our ceremony at the beginning of April and this is how he repays me.

I am beyond furious… I can’t believe he cheated on me with this guy during their weekend away and now they are both quarantined together. I can’t even call him to chat properly to see if we can sort this out because Nathan is in the room next to him.