Brazilian Man Tells Husband-To-Be He Cheated While Stuck In Self-Isolation With Lover
A British man found out his fiancé cheated on him after his husband-to-be admitted to it while he was stuck in isolation with his lover over fears they had coronavirus.
Matt Hillier, from Warrington in Cheshire, was set to marry Brazilian doctor Octavio Santos in just over a week’s time, on April 1.
The couple got engaged last year after meeting on a dating app in Spain five years ago, when Octavio was visiting Europe as a medical student and Matt was holidaying in Alicante.
After going their separate ways, the pair continued to speak on the phone every night, with Matt eventually flying to Brazil to visit Octavio. The Brazilian proposed last February, and Matt explained he ‘was looking forward to spending [his] life with him’, adding he is ‘gorgeous but he is also timid and tame and was always very charming’.
In preparation for their registry office ceremony, Matt moved to Brazil in January, with the couple planning to move back to the UK in two or three years, where Octavio hoped to become a GP.
Last Thursday, March 19, Octavio and Matt planned to go to Rio for a long weekend with a friend, identified by the pseudonym Nathan. However, the Airbnb they’d booked wouldn’t let them take Octavio’s Jack Russell, Pico, so Matt decided to stay home and allow Octavio to go ahead with their plans.
Matt explained:
Airbnb changed their minds and said no dogs were allowed and we didn’t have time to find anyone to take the dog in time. I offered to stay in the apartment to look after the dog so that Octavio could have a good time. Nathan was a friend who we’d had a few drinks with on the odd occasion.
I’ve been with Octavio for five years and thought I could trust him and I mistakenly thought Nathan and I were friends. I spoke to Octavio while they were away and was expecting them home when Octavio called.
On Monday, Octavio rang Matt and told him he was feeling extremely ill with a fever and was shaking all over, so he felt he needed to go straight to the hospital rather than returning home.
Matt was understandably concerned, but Octavio’s news went from bad to worse as he revealed he’d slept with Nathan. The Brazilian doctor told his fiancé he was ‘very sorry’, and Matt told him he felt betrayed.
Understandably, Matt wanted Octavio to come home so they could talk about the situation, but due to his symptoms Octavio was ordered into isolation for 14 days. Both he and Nathan were tested for coronavirus, and the pair remain in isolation at Nathan’s flat while awaiting the results.
They will not be allowed out until March 31 – the day before Matt and Octavio had planned to marry.
Speaking about the tough situation, Matt said:
I am angry and bitter. He is a cheat and this is a total slap in the face.
I’ve moved to the other side of the world to start a life with this man. I’ve spent so much time stressing over organising our wedding so that it’s perfect.
I even flew my parents and sister out in February to hear the reading of our wedding banns and I’ve got everything ready for our ceremony at the beginning of April and this is how he repays me.
I am beyond furious… I can’t believe he cheated on me with this guy during their weekend away and now they are both quarantined together. I can’t even call him to chat properly to see if we can sort this out because Nathan is in the room next to him.
Due to the short time between the end of Octavio’s isolation and their wedding day, the pair have decided to postpone the wedding. Matt is now unsure whether he still wants to spend the rest of his life with the doctor.
He commented:
I don’t know what the future holds. I just want to see him in person and talk. I’m still too angry to think straight right now.
You are not meant to be mad at a sick person. He has a really bad fever and is sweating a lot and he is struggling to speak because his throat is sore.
He is now being really apologetic and says he wishes we could go back to it just being me and him. But I don’t know if I can forgive him.
The whole world has been affected by coronavirus and so have I – but not in the way I thought. I thought I had my whole future mapped out but now it’s been taken away from me. I won’t let this destroy me, but it hurts like hell right now.
Octavio has insisted his infidelity was a ‘drunken mistake’ and said as soon as he is recovered he wants to be with Matt.
He added:
I love him and miss him and want to make things right.
With Octavio set to remain in isolation for a few more days, the pair will have to be patient to find out what their future holds.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, Brazil, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Dating, Relationships, Self-Isolation