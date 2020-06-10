Brazilian Woman Who Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Gives Birth Alone In Bathroom

Woman Who Didn't Know She Was Pregnant Gives Birth Alone In Shower Newsflash

A young woman gave birth to her first child alone in the bathroom after having absolutely no idea she was pregnant.

Aymee Almeida, from Brazil, even worked out how to cut the umbilical cord herself after watching a video on the internet.

The 20-year-old said she began gaining weight in 2018, when she started ‘eating food with no nutritional value, like hamburgers and instant noodles,’ following a traumatic break up.

‘I gained weight quickly but I didn’t mind, I justified it through a lack of time,’ she said, noting how she had also stopped going to the gym.

However, just a few months later, Aymee began to feel unwell and suffered from low blood pressure, which a doctor put down to her ’emotional state’.

The then-teen didn’t think for a second she could be pregnant, as she was still bleeding, which she believed to be menstruation.

When Aymee came to sit her final college exams, she noticed her feet were swollen, and her mother and grandmother who both suffered from vascular problems took her to the doctor again, who told her it could be linked to her kidneys.

On her last day of college, Aymee was experiencing cramps but decided to go to her friend’s house for some food after finishing class. However, the pain began to get worse, so she went home and hopped in the shower in a bid to relieve the pain.

‘I couldn’t eat or be with my friends. I tried to sleep but I couldn’t ignore the pains,’ she recalled. ‘It was so intense that I just cried. I didn’t have the strength to look for my phone in the bedroom and ask for help. I began making involuntary pushes, holding onto the shower cubicle.’

It wasn’t until she was mid-way through giving birth that Aymee realised what was happening.

‘I only noticed what was happening when the baby’s head was already coming out. I didn’t even have time to be surprised. To give you an idea, it didn’t even my cross my mind to call an ambulance. I was just thinking of keeping the baby okay,’ she said.

After birthing a baby boy, Aymee used an online video showing her how to cut the umbilical cord and get rid of the placenta, before she cleaned up her child.

At first, Aymee was too scared to go to the doctors as she didn’t know how to explain the birth to her family. However, after a friend finally persuaded her to seek medical help, they were impressed with her condition and she began to see the birth as a miracle.

Aymee even took to TikTok to tell her story, with a caption that read (translated): ‘I found out about my pregnancy at the time of my birth, I had my baby in the bathroom of my apartment, alone.’

Aymee’s parents thought it was a prank when doctors first got in touch to tell them about the birth, but she said, ‘when they came to visit me, the supported me and ran to buy things for the baby, as I did not have anything.’

The baby boy, who she decided to name Pedro Lucas, is now 18 months old and Aymee is studying nursing in her hometown of Caceres.