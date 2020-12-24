unilad
Breaking News: It's Officially Christmas Eve

by : Emily Brown on : 24 Dec 2020 11:07
New Line Cinema/Pixabay

Defrost the turkey, prepare Santa’s mince pies and crack open some Baileys because guys, we finally made it. Christmas Eve is here and the big day is less than 24 hours away!

I don’t mean to be dramatic, but I honestly thought we’d never make it to Christmas Eve. March seemed to last an eternity, and since then it’s just been a whirlwind of seemingly never-ending chaos.

Most of the time we didn’t know what month it was, let alone what day, but finally we have a solid occasion to grab onto and celebrate.

Warner Bros. Television Distribution

We’re past Phoebe Buffay’s ‘Merry Christmas Eve, Eve’ and on to Frank Cross’s ‘one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more’.

Admittedly, we’re still in the pre-Christmas dinner stages where everything in the fridge is off limits, but hopefully you’ll have enough mince pies and Quality Streets to keep you going through these final hours.

You could hunker down and watch Christmas films, or take a leaf out of Buddy the elf’s book by ‘making snow angels for two hours, going ice skating, eating a whole roll of cookie dough as fast as you can and then snuggling’.

New Line Cinema

However you choose to spend your day, make sure it’s fun. It’s been a tough and strange year, and while Christmas will undoubtedly be different, it’s still a time for joy and festivities.

Wrap your presents, queue Mariah Carey on Spotify and make sure your ‘Santa, Stop Here!’ sign is visible, because Christmas is coming, and it’s coming fast.

