BrewDog Offering To Buy All Office Workers Two Pints To Reclaim The Lunch Hour

PA/BrewDog

Do you spend lunchtimes at your desk, probably still working as you chomp on a sandwich or sausage roll? Well, BrewDog are about to change that.

The Scottish beer company is combatting ‘always-on’ culture by offering to buy office workers two pints for them and a colleague.

The move to help people reclaim their lunch hour comes after research found that 77% of UK office workers spend their entire lunch hour at their desk (as one of those people, this is music to my ears).

Wikimedia

The research also found that 57% of UK office workers welcome a return to the lunchtime pint as a means of ‘switching off’ – only 11% of employees said they are actively encouraged to socialise away from the office.

Hence BrewDog’s new Out of Office campaign, aimed at giving people some time to escape their workplace and enjoy some downtime and socialising with their colleagues.

From Monday to Friday this week (November 25-29), the craft beer company is offering to buy two pints of beer (including alcohol-free) for them and a colleague every lunchtime between 12.00-14.00 across all their 52 UK bars.

Kennedy News

The campaign comes after the research also revealed that nearly half of office workers (49%) think popping down the pub or heading to a bar at lunchtime is a key part of ‘British culture’.

Alas, two thirds of office workers feel it’s no longer the done thing, saying they feel it’s frowned upon by their bossess.

Alongside ‘Happiness is Here’ author Susanna Newsonen, BrewDog are bringing back the lunchtime pint.

BrewDog

Susanna said:

Your brain needs regular breathers throughout your day. Going totally offline and away from your desk at lunch is vital in helping you to recharge your batteries and better deal with stress. People taking part in BrewDog Out of Office will find they come back into the office feeling happier and more productive. It’s also a great way to better connect with your colleagues and build more positive relationships with them.

If you’re interested in participating in the campaign, all you need to do is visit BrewDogOOO.com and input your email address. Soon after, you’ll receive a QR code with suggested ‘out of office’ messages to use.

Kennedy News

When you arrive at your pub of choice, just show your ‘out of office’ and you’ll secure a nice, cold, crisp pint to enjoy on your lunch break.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt said:

Leaving your desk at lunch has become frowned upon in many workplaces, most people make do with shovelling down a sad sandwich at their desk while they crack on with work. That’s not a break, and it’s certainly not good for productivity or our mental and physical health. BrewDog is making a stand and we’re putting our money where our mouth is, buying pints for the people to help them get away from their desks for a true break at lunch. It’s time to make a change. BrewDog Out of Office encourages people to take back that hour that is rightfully theirs. Our aim to be inclusive, so we are offering the choice of alcohol-free Punk AF or Nanny State as well as the classic Punk IPA or Lost Lager. This initiative isn’t about encouraging people to be unprofessional, it’s about reclaiming lunchtime for the people.

Looks like this is going to be a great week.

