Bride Heard Telling Groom She Took A ‘Really Big Dump’ Right Before Wedding

@llogan383/Twitter

Weddings can be nerve-wracking events for many people, not least the bride and groom.

There’s the bridesmaids who have to walk down the aisle while scattering rose petals and holding the bride’s extra long dress, the groomsman who has to present the rings at the right time, the various members of congregation who have keep shtum when the vicar asks if there’s any reason these two shouldn’t be married, and the best man who has to give a funny but heartfelt, cheeky but not too cheeky speech in front of everyone.

Oh, and the DJ. It must be a nightmare making the perfect wedding playlist, only for drunk guests to come up to you requesting songs you’ve never heard of, only for them to get angry when you try and explain this, and no you can’t download it because we’re in a tent in a field in the middle of nowhere and Wi-Fi hasn’t reached this part of the world yet.

Pexels

Anyway, then there’s the bride and groom themselves. Two people making a huge commitment to one another for, hopefully, the rest of their lives. It shouldn’t really, but the whole ceremony and ritual of marriage can really change a relationship, so it’s no wonder people sometimes get cold feet.

And, when people get cold feet, butterflies in the stomach or whatever you want to call it, they often need to do what I like to call ‘the nervous poos’.

Thankfully, because these days every moment of a wedding is caught on camera, a secret confession to your soon-to-be husband or wife will inevitable be captured, documented, and – in this case – shared on the internet for the viral world to see.

New Line Cinema

In this instance, it was all because of a response to a question from talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who tweeted: ‘It’s Hashtags time! Tag a tweet with #WeddingFail and then tell us a funny or weird story from a wedding you were at. Could be on the show!’

It’s Hashtags time! Tag a tweet with #WeddingFail and then tell us a funny or weird story from a wedding you were at. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 18, 2019

To which one Twitter user, called Luke, simply responded ‘It’s easier for you to see for yourself’, with the following video.

Check it out:

When you’re married, one of the few pleasures in life is sharing funny little moments like this with your spouse. If you can’t tell your other half you’ve just done a really big dump, who can you tell?

Just try not to say it when you’re on camera, on microphone, in front of the vicar and in front of all your friends and family on what is guaranteed to be a memorable day. Or at least now it is.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]