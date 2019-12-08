Bride Mortified As Woman Runs Into Wedding Screaming ‘It Should’ve Been Me’

Wales Online

What is the worst possible thing you could imagine happening at your wedding?

For me, it would have to be my partner’s ex running in mid-ceremony to break up the nuptials. I can’t say I’d be responsible for my actions with what would happen next.

But, for one bride, this absolute nightmare became a reality, thanks to her absolute hoot of a maid of honour.

Stacey Owen was mid-wedding when a woman burst into the reception shouting ‘stop the wedding, it should have been me!’

The couple were on the dance floor at the Ty Newydd Country Hotel in Aberdare, Wales, when the woman began smashing Stacey’s new hubby, Keri, with a bouquet of flowers.

I wasn’t joking when I said it’s the kind of thing nightmares are made of.

But fortunately, after a few minutes of thinking ‘what the f*ck?!’, Stacey realised that the woman she believed to be her partner’s ‘crazy ex’, was actually comedian January Reese, who had been convinced to crash the wedding by maid of honour Jackie Lewis.

Jackie told Wales Online:

I managed to persuade Jan to take part, it could have gone drastically wrong. We were planning it for four to five months.

Stacey expected some sort of surprise and I just wanted to do something silly. I was searching for ideas online when I came across videos of drag queens going down the aisle which gave me this idea.

Wales Online

Bride Stacey said everyone was understandably terrified when the incident unfolded:

I just thought what is going on as we had just done our first dance. At first the lights were dim and I couldn’t see her face so I just thought it was one of Keri’s nutty exes. But when the lights came up I could see Jan’s face and I knew who she was then. My partner was terrified at first.

She went on to say that the performance would no doubt always be remembered by everyone who attended the wedding.

Stacey added:

We did see the funny side, the performance has had everyone talking. Everyone at the wedding was laughing and they were hiding when she was whacking people with the flowers. The whole day was brilliant, my partner was hiding behind me, he just said ‘I hope she doesn’t terrorise me’ as he’d seen her live before as a stand up comedian.

Wales Online

Despite being a successful comedian, January admitted she was quite nervous about pulling off the stunt, as she’d never done anything like it before.

She told the publication:

Jackie phoned me and said ‘Jan, only you can pull it off’, but it could have gone either way. I got my old wedding dress from the attic and got in the car and drove to the venue. You should have seen the neighbour’s face. Only the DJ and Jackie knew about it. At first the bride was shocked and she thought I was a crazy ex-girlfriend. The response has been amazing, everyone seemed to love it.

Stacey, you’ve got a much better sense of humour than me.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]