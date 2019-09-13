Bride Shames Husband For ‘Gross’ Sex Joke Inscribed On Ring

That's it, I'm ring shaming/Facebook

Buying an engagement or wedding ring is perhaps one of the most significant purchases many of us will make within our lifetimes.

And so a great deal of reflection usually goes into this significant piece of jewellery, which a person will hopefully wear on their finger for the rest of their time on Earth.

However, some individuals opt to go for a slightly dafter take; like one husband-to-be who used the medium of a wedding ring inscription to declare his undying love… for blowjobs.

Some ring inscriptions take their lead from great literature and poetry, while others are influenced by romantic song lyrics and even quotes from cherished date night movies. But for this individual, the inspiration was a little bit cheekier.

Taking to popular Facebook group – That’s it, I’m ring shaming – a woman by the name of Jen shared her husband’s unique take on the wedding ring inscription, gleefully inviting other group members to shame him.

Sharing a picture of a beautiful diamond encrusted ring, Jen wrote:

Mostly shaming my husband and not the ring, because at the time of this photo, the inscription on my wedding band said ‘Yes, Jen, I still want them (blowjobs)’. Shame away, this group makes me laugh aloud.

True to form, group members unleashed a Medieval barrage of shame upon the ring, with a potent mixture of horror and mirth.

Many were cackling with laughter at the filthy inscription, praising the grubby-minded groom as being ‘hilarious’ and ‘funny’.

However, there were some less hardened members who were left dismayed by the thought of such a pretty ring being tarnished with talk of blowjobs, with one person tutting:

Yeah. If a bloke had given me a ring with that inscribed in it back in the day, I’d have shoved it firmly up his arse.

Another scolded:

This is absolutely gross and not even close to funny! Your husband clearly has no respect for you.

This isn’t the first time an unconventional groom has been left scorched by the ever-watchful ring shamers of Facebook, a spectator sport which has grown ever more popular in recent years.

In April of this year, a young woman from Singapore uploaded a picture to the That’s It, I’m Ring Shaming: The Wreckoning Facebook group which showed how a husband-to-be had slipped an engagement ring onto the udder of a cow.

