Brigham Young University Athlete Rips His Testicles As He Attempts Pole Vault On TikTok
A university student filmed the horrific moment he ripped his testicles on a vault pole, and it makes the testicles I don’t have hurt.
Zach McWhorter regularly practises his pole vaulting so understandably wanted to share his skills on TikTok, but little did the 21-year-old know his coach would end up capturing a lot more on camera than just his jump.
The video starts off well, with Zach approaching the mat at high speed with his pole at the ready. He then successfully clears the bar, but upon doing so, the pole rips through his testicles on the way down.
The gruesome moment is enough to make women grimace, never mind men.
Zach, who attends Brigham Young University, went on to have 18 stitches. I mean, stitches are unpleasant anywhere, but on your balls? No thanks.
Fortunately, Zach’s coach, who is also his dad, rushed to his son’s aid straight after the toe-curling ordeal.
Speaking to Buzzfeed, Zach said:
Immediately after the incident, we got in his car and drove to the hospital and he sewed me up. It required 18 stitches!
I could see right into my scrotum.
Fortunately, as far as I know, there is nothing wrong with my testicles – just a scar. One day, we’ll find out if they function or not.
Zach went on to advise other vaulters to not ‘free ball’, meaning don’t wear cross country shorts without spandex.
He also said vaulters should always put a cap on the end of the pole – something he learned the hard way.
Someone else who’s had a similarly toe-curling, genitalia-related incident was a footballer who got his penis bitten in a post-match brawl.
The football player who did the biting went on to be suspended for five years.
The brawl took place in the car park of a stadium in eastern France following a second division match between SC Terville and AS Soetrich on November 17, 2019, but due to the unusual nature of the incident a disciplinary committee has only just reached a decision on how to punish the players.
The local league match ended in a 1-1 draw, but two opposing players, who have not been named, still found something to fight about and things became physical.
The poor chap who had his manhood bitten was actually trying to stop the fight between the two men.
I bet he wished he hadn’t bothered.
As per Fox News, Emmanuel Saling of the Mosellan football district said:
The events took place after the match, in the stadium car park. There was an altercation, an escalation and things got worse.
The footballer player ended up needing 10 stitches. Ouch.
