Bright Pink Supermoon Creates Glorious Halo Around New York’s Statue Of Liberty

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 27 Apr 2021 12:45
Bright Pink Supermoon Creates Glorious Halo Around Statue Of LibertyShutterstock

There’s no denying that the Statue of Liberty was already quite picturesque, but these photos taken of it alongside a bright pink supermoon make for an even better picture.

New York photographers were able to capture the beautiful phenomenon last night, April 26, and into the early hours of this morning as the supermoon lit up the city.

New Yorkers, as well those in other parts of the world, were treated to a moon that was 30% brighter than usual and 14% larger than your typical full moon.

ShutterstockShutterstock

But what makes a supermoon so super, I hear you ask? According to NASA, a moon is given this title when a new or full moon is within 90% of perigee (its closest approach to Earth).

The beautiful sight then loomed over some of the city’s iconic landmarks, making for phenomenal photographs.

Last night’s moon marked the first of two that will occur over the year; the second one is set to take place next month, meaning those who missed last night’s scenes won’t have to wait too long.

ShutterstockShutterstock

The Flower Moon will occur on May 26, and will see the large planet 98 miles closer to Earth – that’s roughly the same distance as between Birmingham and Wembley.

There are often debates over which moons qualify as a ‘supermoon’, but for once it’s been agreed that last night’s and next month’s moons are definitely in that category.

As per NASA, program executive Gordon Johnston said, ‘Different publications use slightly different thresholds for deciding which full Moons qualify as supermoons, but for 2021 all agree the two full Moons in April and May are supermoons.’

