Brisbane Mum Criticised For Saying She Gets Up At 4.30am To Make Husband’s Breakfast

I always make sure I don’t go to bed until everyone’s lunches are packed, their clothes are set out for the next day including my husband’s and the house is clean, dishwasher is on and load of washing is on.

Sometimes it means I get to bed at nine, sometimes that means I get to bed at midnight, but I always get up early (04:30 with my husband to make his breakfast and coffee) to make time for me to have a hot coffee and do my hair and get a little peace and quiet and meditation and exercise in, and do my face for the day.

A happy mum equals a happy household. Do it even when you feel like not doing it because you’ll be happy for it the next day.