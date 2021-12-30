Britain Braces For Floods With Warnings Issued Across The Country

Alamy

A number of places in the UK could be at risk of flooding as a result of heavy rains and stormy weather.

The prospect of a ‘white Christmas’ was quickly replaced by a wet Christmas as the country was hit with miserable weather and ongoing rainfall, prompting a number of flood warnings to be issued.

There are 17 flood alerts in place at the time of writing, December 30, with the government’s ‘Check for flooding‘ service warning that ‘local flooding from rivers and surface water is possible in parts of Wales and the north of England today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) due to heavy rain.’

Areas with warnings in place include the Lower River Soar in Leicestershire, Middle River Great Ouse in Milton Keynes, Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire, the River Trent in Derbyshire and the Sutton Gault Causeway in Cambridgeshire.

The weather service has noted that flooding is possible as we continue into the New Year on Sunday and Monday, with potential affected areas including coastal areas of Yorkshire, the northeast of England and from rivers and surface water in parts of the south of England.

There may be flooding to ‘land, roads and some properties’, as well as travel disruption as a result of the rainfall.

The Met Office has predicted rain which may be ‘heavy at times’ moving across northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland this evening, with rain persisting across Scotland tomorrow, December 31. As we begin the new year, the UK is set to experience ‘mild and breezy’ weather with some rain towards the northwest.