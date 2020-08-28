Britain’s Oldest Identical Twins Celebrate Their 100th Birthday
Britain’s oldest identical twins are celebrating their 100th birthday today, and have been filmed singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to each other in heart-warming footage.
Sisters Dorothy ‘Dotty’ Sivyer and Kathleen ‘Kath’ Whitehead – who refer to themselves as ‘the twinnies’ – were born in 1920 in Chatham. Kent. They moved back in together at the beginning of lockdown to keep each other company, living in the childhood home built by their grandparents.
Fortunately, unlike many sisters, they haven’t been squabbling whilst under the same roof. In fact, the pair have reportedly ‘never quarrelled’, despite their very different personalities.
You can watch the birthday girls enjoying their special day in the following clip:
Retired primary school teacher Kath was once engaged, however she had never married or had children of her own. Artistic by nature, Kath has a passion for painting and likes to make jewellery and tea sets out of silver.
Dotty, who worked as a physicist assistant, is a widow with three children, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The opposite of her sister, Dotty has a more scientific brain, evident in her chosen career path.
Dotty’s daughter Margaret, 74, said:
Mum has a brilliant mathematical mind. She’s very technical so in her 80s she was Skype-ing us and sending messages on the computer.
Aunty Kath used to create these beautiful paintings and is always singing. She loves music and she sings such funny songs.
They’ve got a funny sort of silly side and have a laugh but they’re also both very intelligent.
As children, the sisters loved catching the tram with their parents to have picnics by the side of the river. They have lived through major historical events, having both done their bit during World War II.
The pair had only just turned 19 years old when the war was declared in 1939. The eldest sister by a few minutes, Kath worked as a radar operator.
Meanwhile, Dotty worked as a radiographer, treating soldiers returning from the beaches of Normandy.
Kath said:
We’ve seen lots of changes in our lives. The war came just as we were of an age where we wanted to enjoy life.
I was called up in the services in the West to be a radar operator, so I did my bit in the war. It was quite an exciting time.
Dotty added:
We wanted to go out with our parents to parties and we loved going to the dances. Our teenage years were our favourite time. You’re just an adult, you’re doing adult things, not childish things – you’re free to do what you want and go where you want.
I was a radiographer in a London hospital and I was sent down to Winchester to X-ray the casualties coming from the Normandy beaches.
The siblings have seen plenty of the world during their lives, having visited most of Europe on their travels, as well as Canada and Scandinavia.
According to Kath:
We went right up to the North Pole and saw lots of reindeer standing there, looking at us and wondering who these strange people are!
We’ve been to glaciers like the Mortarach in Switzerland. We’ve been to Spain loads of times and went to the Netherlands. We’ve travelled around quite a bit.
The pair have attributed their long and happy lives to keeping everything in moderation, regular exercise such as cycling and walking, as well as having a large group of girlfriends to socialise with.
Kath added:
We’ve always been active – we would cycle and walk a lot, we even cycled to Guilford on the hottest day of the year! I used to walk to my work and play badminton in the garden. I enjoy my beautiful garden, that keeps me going.
We do have naughty food but we also eat very healthily as well. We’ve never smoked but we do have the occasional glass of wine!
Both sisters have enjoyed living together in lockdown. Neither of them mind turning 100 too much, with Dotty noting that they are the first members of their family to reach this grand age.
According to Kath:
We’ve had a lovely time together. It’s been good and we want to say thank you to all those people who have made our birthday so happy and nice.
Being together has kept us positive whilst staying inside – and eating chocolate! We play cards together and just chat a lot.
We can’t do much about turning 100, can we? It just kind of comes, doesn’t it, I don’t really want it – I’d rather go back the other way! We are the oldest identical twins in Britain, which is nice!
To celebrate their big day, the sisters are having a garden party under a marquee, with family and friends coming over for a socially distanced morning coffee.
A very happy birthday to Dorothy and Kathleen!
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, 100th Birthday, Britain's Oldest Identical Twins, Dotty, Kath, Now, WWII