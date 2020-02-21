Britain’s Worst Toilet Discovered By Locksmith Breaking Into Squatters’ Den

It stank – and I got bitten on the face by a bug. There must be something living in there. I’ve been doing this job for years – I thought I’d seen it all. It was the worst. The room was covered in sh*t.

It was a baking hot day, around six months ago. This young copper walked into the house and asked if everything was secure. I said: ‘There’s something you need to check in the bathroom’. He walked in and shouted: ‘You b*stard!’.