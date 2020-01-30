British Castle Hiring Hogwarts Professor To Teach Broomstick Flying To Young Wizards Arnwick Castle/Warner Bros

A British castle is on the hunt for a professor to teach broomstick flying, witchcraft, and the study of Muggles, in an effort to bring Hogwarts to the real world.

The job role would, naturally, be perfect for Potter-heads, allowing you to show off your knowledge of the magical world and pass it on to budding wizards.

Not only would you be teaching all-important skills like broomstick flying, but you’d be doing so at Hogwarts itself, as the position is based at Alnwick Castle – a location fans of the Harry Potter films will instantly recognise thanks to it being featured as the iconic school in The Philosopher’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets.

Alnwick Castle where Harry Potter was filmed

Alnwick Castle wants to recruit the professor to support the delivery of its wizarding curriculum in the 2020 season, which begins in March.

The successful applicant will be paid to deliver educational workshops across a range of subjects, so an in-depth knowledge of magic, and the ability to demonstrate skills, is essential.

However, the role requires no specialist qualifications, so don’t worry if you were too busy fighting trolls and dark wizards to complete your O.W.L.s.

The employers are looking for someone ‘authoritative yet approachable’, with a good reputation in the magic world and competent broomstick flying skills (though how they’ll assess these skills is yet to be revealed). Of course, the candidate will also be expected to dress appropriately in traditional wizard robes.

Applications for the role close on Saturday, February 1, so you better get a move on if you want to be in with a chance of landing the job – unless you have access to a time-turner, of course.

You can apply for the position here.

10 points to Gryffindor!