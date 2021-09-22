British Rail Logo Designer Calls Green Makeover A ‘Load Of Old B*llocks’

Alamy

The original designer of the iconic British Rail logo has addressed its new makeover, and it’s safe to say that he’s not a fan.

Gerry Barney created the design that was unveiled in 1965 and has brandished railways across the country ever since.

Advert 10

The change in design comes after The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) launched a campaign today, September 22, to highlight the environmental benefits of train travel, and changed the logo’s colours to four shades of green to coincide with it.

RDG had hoped that Barney would endorse the new logo, but the 82-year-old has done quite the opposite.

Alamy

Speaking to The Guardian about his thoughts on the new design, he said:

Advert 10

I think that’s rubbish. I could understand it if they had just swapped red for green. But why on earth have they got that many colours? It’s a load of old b*llocks. It’s just a mess.

‘I don’t know if it can be updated, it’s so simple,’ he continued. ‘They should just leave it well alone – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’

Apparently RDG had prepared a quote for Barney where he’d be giving his support for the modification, but, in light of his disdain, he refused to use it.

Rail Delivery Group

Advert 10

While addressing the new logo, Barney recalled creating the original design as a 24-year-old lettering artist.

Explaining how he came up with the idea, he said, ‘The only thought I had was railway lines coming and going. I did a sketch on the tube on the back of an envelope. It really was an envelope, and I wish I could find it now, it’d probably be worth a fortune. When I got into work I drew it up.’