British Spy Agency Searching For New Recruits With Dyslexia
If you’re dyslexic then you could be a good fit for the GCHQ, who have found it to be an advantageous attribute in recruits.
The Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) is an intelligence and security agency within the UK. The agency is designed to protect people online and in the real world by working with the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), MI5 and many others.
Interestingly, those on the government body’s apprentice schemes are four times more likely to have dyslexia. The agency has noted it has a need to recruit people who have brains that process information differently.
Jo Cavan, the director of strategy, policy and engagement at GCHQ told The Guardian of the recruiting needs of the agency:
We’re looking for people who can see something that’s out of place in a bigger picture, who have good visual awareness and can spot anomalies.
If they’re sifting through large amounts of data from a large number of sources to prevent a terrorist attack or a serious organised criminal, skills such as pattern recognition are key. A lot of dyslexic colleagues have those strengths.
Cavan also noted that neurodiversity has been valued within the agency since its inception a hundred years ago. Interestingly, these comments echo reports and research on the effectiveness of dyslexic people in the workplace.
Kate Griggs, the chief executive of the charity Made by Dyslexia, noted that the GCHQ is a good example of utilising the skills of people with dyslexia.
Griggs also noted the issues dyslexic people face and the benefits they bring:
The main reason that we have a problem is that a lot of things we measure in education and in employment use standardised tests which have been the same for decades. Dyslexic people don’t have standardised minds; we process information differently, which is hugely valuable once we get into the workforce.
A report produced by Made by Dyslexia noted that dyslexic people tend to be skilled in complex problem-solving, empathy, communication and critical thinking. These skills appear to have been present in the hires of GCHQ.
Charlotte, a data analyst GCHQ, has explained what she feels she brings to the table as a dyslexic:
I’m often looking through a lot of data and I find that my dyslexia helps me to see the bigger picture and spot patterns that aren’t always obvious to everyone else around me. I also find that my approach to finding solutions is very different. I often think quite fast and outside of the box.
Evidently, dyslexic people can bring unique insight to the GCHQ. With this in mind, more spy agencies may start employing dyslexic people in the future.
