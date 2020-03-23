Brooklyn Guy Flies Phone Number To Girl Using Drone To Ask Her Out

guy asks girl out using drone jerm_cohen/Twitter

With millions of people currently in quarantine or practising social distancing in a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, some are using it as a reason to get creative with their dating lives.

Obviously, anything involving face-to-face contact is strictly off limits in the coming weeks, but that hasn’t stopped one guy from shooting his shot.

In fact, quite the opposite, as he used his time alone to come up with the perfect way to get a girl’s number and ask her out: by flying a drone across to her.

You can find out what happened below:

Jeremy Cohen initially shared his romantic gesture on TikTok before posting it on Twitter where it quickly went viral, amassing nearly 292,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Alongside a video in which he’d documented how he went about asking the girl out, Jeremy wrote: ‘I can’t believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story.’

In the video, Jeremy narrates as we see a girl – dressed in a green jumper, leggings and woolly hat – dancing on a rooftop across the road from his apartment.

We hear him saying:

I looked out my window and saw this girl dancing, perhaps to a TikTok song? I needed to say hi to her, so I waved out on the balcony. She waved back.

guy uses drone to ask girl out jerm_cohen/Twitter

He then grabs some tape, a pen, his drone and some paper before chucking them on his living room table and saying: ‘Then I wrote down my digits and sealed [the paper] on my drone.’

We then get to watch as he flies the drone from his balcony in the girl’s direction on the roof, where she stands looking shocked as it flies towards her.

Jeremy then states:

Flirting is normally daunting for me, but since I’ve been quarantined in my apartment for a week now, I was craving some social interaction. 2020 has been off to a terrible start, but I still needed to shoot my shot. She picked up my drone and I guess it worked because I got a text from her an hour later.

The text simply read, ‘hiii it’s the girl from the roof!’, but the two must have continued their communication because Jeremy later replied to one of his followers, saying they were going on a ‘virtual date’ in the next couple of days.

Hopefully we’ll get another update soon because this is exactly the kind of wholesome content we all need at this time.