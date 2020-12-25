Brother And Sister Have Heartwarming Christmas Reunion After Five Months Apart amandajenkinson/TikTok

A sister hadn’t seen her brother for nearly five months. Fortunately, he came home just in time for Christmas.

In a heartwarming TikTok posted by @amandajenkinson, the unnamed gentleman stands outside a building in full army uniform, having clearly just returned home.

Advert 10

As he stands outside, the shutter on the building slowly opens, with a group of young girls inside. One of them is his sister, who hadn’t seen him in around four-and-a-half months.



When she eventually catches sight of him, she screams and sprints over, jumping on him and refusing to let go as her friends react with ‘aww’ and others take photos. Also, in line with pandemic advice, everyone can be seen wearing face masks.

Until that time, according to the TikTok post, she hadn’t ever been away from her brother for any longer than a week. However, given his job, it was bound to happen sooner or later.

Advert 10

The clip has been liked more than 5.6 million times, amassing millions more on TikTok and subsequent reposts on Twitter.

One user wrote: ‘I’m not crying. It’s just real tears flowing from my heart. Merry Xmas and special thanks to all who protect our country.’

Another wrote: ‘I’ve rewatched this seven times now. I can’t get enough of this love!!’ A third wrote: ‘That’s so cute. She couldn’t be away from her brother for another second. I watched this a dozen times.’

Advert 10

A fourth wrote: ‘My little sister did the same thing. Coming from a soldier it’s the best thing when we get that reaction.’