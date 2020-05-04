Bulgarian Woman Aspiring To Have Biggest Lips In The World Undergoes 20th Injection
Kylie Jenner might have the most iconic pout out there, but ‘real life Barbie’ Andrea Ivanova has undergone 20 injections in an attempt to get the biggest.
Andrea, from Bulgaria, began her transformation in 2018 and has since spent thousands of pounds on procedures to plump up her lips.
By December 2018 her mouth had quadrupled in size, but the 22-year-old still wasn’t satisfied and has gone on to have even more injections to achieve her goal.
Andrea, from Bulgaria, underwent her 20th hyaluronic acid lip injection last Tuesday, April 28, though she’s still not sure if her lips are the world’s biggest.
Speaking about the procedure, Andrea said:
I like my new lips a lot, it was hard to eat after the injection and two to three days after the procedure gets more difficult. There are no restrictions to what I can eat.
I love [my lips]. I am not sure if they are the biggest lips in the world but they are one of the biggest, I think.
Though some doctors have advised Andrea she doesn’t need any more fillers, she ‘still wants [her lips] bigger’.
She described her lips as ‘lovely’ and has previously said that she will ‘stop at nothing’ to achieve her goal.
She continued:
I feel great to have even more but some doctors think it’s enough.
My doctor said he will do more injections for me but said I have to wait for at least two months.
Andrea admitted to having lost count of how much money she’s spent on injections over the years, but with each treatment costing an average of £134 it’s likely she’s spent upwards of £2,600 ($3,200) on her look.
The 22-year-old has documented her journey on Instagram, where she posts pictures of her lips to 32,100 followers.
She uploaded a picture of her pout following the latest procedure and captioned the photo with the hashtags ‘#love #bigger #lips’. Adoring fans have praised her appearance, with one saying: ‘Bigger is better.’
Another Instagram user added:
I love Andreas [sic] perfect big lips.
Though she has received criticism for her look, Andrea said it ‘doesn’t matter’ what people think as long as she likes it.
She said:
I’m broad-minded and I think people should be free to choose which one is for them – big, bigger or too big.
It’s unclear whether Andrea will ever be satisfied with the size of her pout, but I’m sure she won’t stop until she is.
