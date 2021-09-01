Business Owner Devastated After Receiving Complaint For Sending Customer Free Lolly

@tlcbody/TikTok

A small business owner burst into tears after receiving a harsh email from a customer complaining about receiving complimentary lollipops in her order.

TLC Body owner Carissa Collins received an outpouring of support after she took to her TikTok to express her disappointment after receiving the brutal email.

Taken aback by her customer’s reaction, Collins questioned her TikTok followers, ‘When did it become okay to speak to people like this? I am trying to do a nice thing by giving free gifts with orders. If you don’t like a lolly, don’t eat it.’

Within the email, the customer stated they will ‘no longer be buying’ from Collins again as they ‘no longer trust’ her word. The customer also went onto share how they were unhappy with the ‘sugary junk’ and how they ‘don’t even eat’ lollies.

The email continued: ‘But if they were vegan I could have at least appreciated the thought[…] Darn you, I liked your products. Please put more thought into things like this in the future. I won’t be buying from you again.’

The dramatic complaint shocked Collins’ followers, with many leaving kind comments under her video. One user said: ‘I am vegan and get sent extra things that aren’t vegan all the time. I just give them to friends, it’s the thought that counts.’

Another person wrote: ‘Yes girlfriend, you may have lost that Karen’s business but you gained mine,’

Collins can be seen packing additional orders in a follow-up video, and she made sure to include a handful of sweets, demonstrating the customer’s email has not discouraged her.