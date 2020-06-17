California Gym Sets Up Social Distance Pods So People Can Work Out Safely

Gym Sets Up Social Distance Pods So People Can Work Out Safely Getty

A gym in California has introduced bizarre new pods in a bid to allow customers to safely workout during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advert

In addition to introducing the usual precautions, such as hand sanitiser, temperature checks and letting fewer people into the building, South Bay Fitness in Redondo Beach has gone the extra mile to prevent customers from potentially spreading the virus.

The gym has built pods, made out of pipes and shower curtains, to section off the machines, so every gym-goer has their own private section to workout in.

Check it out here:

Advert

Speaking to California news station KTLA, owner Peet Sapsin spoke of how they’d been forced to shut for three months as a result of the pandemic.

‘It’s been really tough, we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to reopen again,’ he said. ‘But because now that we’ve come up with this solution, it’s a lot more affordable and, now, we can reopen back up a little more safer and healthier for our clients.’

Social distancing rules have now relaxed in California, meaning South Bay Fitness and many other businesses have been forced to adapt to ensure the protection of customers.

At the moment, Peet’s gym is only able to operate at half its usual capacity, allowing just nine people in to use the equipment at once. So, in order to make it fair for everyone who is eager to get back in the gym, exercisers must book their appointments ahead of time to ensure they have a slot.

Peet and his staff working in the gym must wear face coverings and stay at least six feet away from those they’re working with. They also must use antibacterial wipes and hand sanitiser the whole time.

Staff will regularly clean everything from machine surfaces to doorknobs, and countertops to vending machines, while also ensuring locker rooms, toilets, showers and changing rooms are kept clean at all times.

Of course, some parts of the gym must remain shut for safety reasons, such as saunas, steam rooms and hot tubs, as the heat makes them a breeding ground for bacteria.

Advert

Peet’s innovative pods are just one example of businesses being forced to adapt their way of working in an attempt to safely get people back through the doors.

Personally, I’m all for that personal space. Can we keep the pods forever, please?