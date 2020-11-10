California Man Builds Massive Disneyland-Inspired Rollercoaster In His Backyard

Man Builds Massive Disneyland-Inspired Rollercoaster In His Backyard magictecture/youtube

We know lockdown isn’t all about learning a new skill or achieving something extraordinary during times of solitude, but some have found it’s given them the motivation to get extremely creative.

Take Sean LaRochelle from Napa, California, for example. When lockdown first hit back in March, he decided to use his time to build something to not only pass the months of boredom, but to strengthen his future.

Taking inspiration from Disneyland’s Matterhorn bobsled ride at its Anaheim-based park, Sean chose the enormous task of recreating the experience in the confines of his – albeit pretty big – garden.

So, with the help of his brother and some friends – all in a socially-distanced working environment, of course – the creative set to work on the challenge in March and had it finished in July.

‘I always wanted to build a ride and Disney rides are always special to me because they’re themed; they tell a unique story,’ he said to ABC, which is in fact owned by Disney itself.

The mini amusement ride certainly puts most other back garden roller coaster efforts to shame, with Sean having done a sterling job at recreating the iconic ride with the resources available.

The detail, as you can see, is incredible: from the multi-layered construction to the inclusion of a drop, a cave area, and, yes, an actual yeti.

Sean claims he took inspiration from others who have put their talents to use while stuck at home, especially when he saw one family had made a Pirates of the Caribbean-style outdoor experience.

While the global pandemic is clearly a difficult and unpleasant struggle or many people, Sean tried his best to remain positive in his own situation. He said, ‘They talk about all the negatives of COVID, but one of the benefits of COVID is you have all this time and you realize you know, ‘what can I be doing with all this time?’

We’re not sure the COVID-19 pandemic has any benefits per se, but it’s inspiring to see the likes of Sean have managed to busy themselves and remained focused.

As well as dedicating his ‘free time’ during the crisis, it’ll also serve his career, too. He’s currently at grad school studying architecture, so sees the completion of his ride as something major to add to his portfolio.

‘COVID changed everything and, you know, you want to bring a little bit of normalcy back into your life, and for me growing up, Disney was a huge part of that, and so I definitely wanted to bring that to my family,’ he said.

Alongside his ‘mechanical genius’ brother, the craftsman had help from 30 of his mates over the five-month construction. Since the completion of the project, he hopes to get cracking on another – let’s hope he’s not got an affinity for Space Mountain, because tackling that one could be a tad tricky.