California Mum And Daughter With 23-Year Age Gap Keep Getting Mistaken For Sisters

I religiously take care of my skin, and every day [I] wash my face in the morning and before I go to bed. And the real secret? Start early. I began taking care of my skin at a young age, around 12 or 13. My mum used to buy Mary Kay and I would secretly use her skin care products.

A product that has shown dramatic change for me is Tretinoin. Most people know it as Retin-A. I’ve been using it now for about a year and a half, and I’ve seen my skin just get better and better.

I absolutely use sunscreen, every day, even on cloudy, rainy days. I also use a vitamin C serum day and night. Having good skin gives me confidence, even on the days I don’t look my best.