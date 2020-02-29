California Woman Posts TikTok Video From Inside Planned Parenthood And People Are Divided @cpcake21/TikTok

A TikTok video, in which a young woman appears to go for an abortion at Planned Parenthood, has divided people online after garnering more than four million views.

The video, titled ‘Abortion time, take 2,’ shows the young women getting ready in front of a mirror, while the friend holds up a positive pregnancy test and asks, ‘How do you feel?’

It then cuts to the girl showing off what appears to be a slight baby bump, before the clip cuts to them at a Planned Parenthood in Pasadena, California, where she giggles alongside the caption ‘nervous laugh’.

Check it out here:

The girl doesn’t seem to be upset or distressed in the video, as she excitedly dances in the nearby waiting room next to a sombre-looking couple who are nearby.

‘Two abortion moods,’ a caption on the clip says.

In the following scene, the young woman appears on a white table, while the friend films her and zooms in on the ultrasound before the video ends.

At the time of writing, the account that posted the controversial clip appears to have been deleted or suspended.

However, the video was shared on Twitter by Lila Rose, president of the pro-life group Live Action, before the social media site removed it for violating the platform’s rules.

In response to Twitter removing the clip, Rose tweeted:

Twitter just locked my account until I removed the TikTok video of the girl joking & filming her abortion at @PPFA. After your RTs & outcry, TikTok removed the girl’s account. Let’s pray for her & work to end the ‘pro-choice’ brainwashing that dehumanizes & kills helpless babies.

Not everyone shared her stance though, with one pro-choice follower responded:

Whilst the video is distasteful to say the least, the rights of the mother must always come before the rights of the foetus. Pro-Choice is not brainwashing. It’s giving someone their basic human right- freedom. Freedom to make their own choices about their own life.

Everyone has the right to a safe and legal abortion and it is, of course, everyone’s choice to post what they please on social media. While the young woman’s openness doesn’t suit everyone’s taste, the only way we will ever normalise abortion is if we open honest and frank discussions about it.