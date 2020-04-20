California Woman Who Lost All Her Limbs At 18 Says Learning Make-Up Has Inspired Her Again
For most of us, being able to get out of bed in the morning and do our own make-up doesn’t mean much, but for Kaitlyn Dobrow it means a whole lot more.
The 25-year-old, from southern California, runs a successful YouTube channel, where she teaches her followers how to apply make-up, from winged eyeliner to full Halloween looks.
But, there’s something incredibly unique about Kaitlyn’s talents, in that she does it all without the use of her arms or legs.
Check out Kaitlyn’s story here:
Kaitlyn contracted bacterial meningitis when she was an otherwise fit and healthy 18-year-old.
What began as fatigue, resulted in the YouTuber losing more than half of her skin and having all four of her limbs amputated.
Kaitlyn recalled:
My mum asked if I wanted to go to the hospital, but I didn’t feel well enough. I went to the bathroom and my knees almost buckled underneath me. That was the last time I stood up on my legs.
Within those first 12 hours my whole body started to turn purple. It progressed very fast. The meningitis got into my bloodstream and pretty much cut off all circulation to my skin and limbs.
The disease kept eating away at my arm and they kept having to cut it shorter and shorter. I ended up getting all of my limbs amputated.
The meningitis also took 57% of Kaitlyn’s skin, meaning she had to undergo several bouts of surgery that involved taking patches from unaffected areas and putting them over the damaged areas to help the skin grow back.
Kaitlyn then faced a long rehabilitation journey as she learned to walk on her prosthetics and how to function in everyday life.
But, instead of feeling down about how her life had changed in so many ways, Kaitlyn focused all her energy into make up, which she said helped with her recovery journey.
Kaitlyn said:
I think make-up changes the way that I feel about myself. I wanted to start my YouTube channel because I used to watch a lot of make-up tutorials when I was recovering, that’s when I became obsessed with it.
I was like, ‘That looks really fun and something that I could do’.
Beauty to me is someone conquering something in their life that feels bigger to them. Something more than looks, it’s something that you feel.
Now, Kaitlyn has amassed an impressive fan base, with 132,000 followers on Instagram and 235,000 subscribers on YouTube.
Her positive energy and hunger for life is inspiring, and Kaitlyn is often contacted by people she’s touched through her videos.
‘There are people who say they were too depressed to get out of bed and I inspired them to put make-up on and do at least one thing in their day,’ she said.
Kaitlyn’s dad Donald added:
To go through an experience like this and come out healthy, happy, strong, wonderful, beautiful individual, I totally admire her.
What an absolute hero.
Topics: Life, Bacterial Menigitis, Barcroft, Barcroft TV, Beauty Vlogger, Kaitlyn Dobrow, Meningitus