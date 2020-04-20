California Woman Who Lost All Her Limbs At 18 Says Learning Make-Up Has Inspired Her Again

My mum asked if I wanted to go to the hospital, but I didn’t feel well enough. I went to the bathroom and my knees almost buckled underneath me. That was the last time I stood up on my legs.

Within those first 12 hours my whole body started to turn purple. It progressed very fast. The meningitis got into my bloodstream and pretty much cut off all circulation to my skin and limbs.

The disease kept eating away at my arm and they kept having to cut it shorter and shorter. I ended up getting all of my limbs amputated.