Californian Grandma Shocks Fans By Sharing Her Age So She Can Stop 'Hiding Behind Feeling Older' sweetalice101/Instagram

A glamorous granny has baffled her followers by revealing her age, after uploading a series of sultry Instagram posts.

Advert

Alice Vasquez, who lives in California, posed in a lacy pink crop top while showing off her fabulous wrinkle-free skin.

Her posts racked up hundreds of likes, with many commentators gushing over her good looks.

However, the Insta model previously baffled her followers when she revealed she had turned 40 last year.

Advert

The now 41-year-old took to her page last year to reveal it was her 40th birthday, ‘to inspire women [her] age that we don’t have to hide behind feeling older’.

‘I’ve posted my age via Instagram to inspire women my age that we don’t have to hide behind feeling older and people have responded in a very positive way,’ she told the Daily Star. ‘I know I inspire a handful of women that get motivated, with women responding that I give them motivation.’

Alice, who works as a yoga instructor, fell pregnant with her first child at the age of 16, and welcomed her second child three years later. Her kids then went on to become young parents, both welcoming children in their early 20s.

Now, the glamour gran says she is in her prime, explaining she’s ‘not your average 40-year-old woman’.

‘My 20s was a blur of young-minded wild times and, of course, consumed by being a young mummy I was always on the go non-stop,’ she said. ‘I don’t even think I had a moment to think about my life. I was in survival mode.’

She added:

Advert

My 30s was knowing myself more than ever. Finding my life’s direction and purpose. I became a grandmother and life set sail.

Alice celebrated entering her 40s in style last year, in the form of a string of Las Vegas parties with her daughter alongside her.

‘For my birthday I planned to party with my closest friends and my daughter at the hottest pool party in Vegas,’ she said. ‘KAOS at the Palms followed by a long night at XS and it won’t stop there. I will end up in Spearmint Rhino to support all the single mums that dance for a living.’

She added:

Clearly I’ll not get much sleep. I just want to continue to live a fun lively life as much as possible.

And it sounds like she’s doing just that.