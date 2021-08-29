Calls Grow For Cyclists To Pay ‘Road Tax’
Calls are growing for cyclists to pay ‘road tax’ after it was announced last month that cyclists and pedestrians will be given right of way under a new Highway Code.
Once the new Highway Code changes are implemented, cyclists and pedestrians will have greater priority over vehicles at junctions and crossings.
Drivers currently only need to give way when a person steps onto a crossing, with pedestrians expected to wait until cars have stopped before starting to cross.
Under the updated code, cyclists will also be given priority at junctions while travelling straight ahead. Furthermore, a ‘hierarchy of road users’ will make sure more risky methods of transport are held responsible for minimising danger, according to the RAC.
The announcement is part of the government’s new £338 million initiative to help increase active travel over the course of the pandemic.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:
Millions of us have found over the past year how cycling and walking are great ways to stay fit, ease congestion on the roads and do your bit for the environment.
As we build back greener from the pandemic, we’re determined to keep that trend going by making active travel easier and safer for everyone.
However, not everyone is happy about these new changes, and have expressed concerns that cyclists and pedestrians may actually end up taking greater risks, for example when motorists are turning left or when they wish to cross.
Some respondents in a public consultation have expressed concerns about risks being potentially increased under some circumstances, Daily Express reports.
Some have aired their thoughts over social media, with one person tweeting:
If Boris (wants) to rewrite Highway code to favour cyclists fine, BUT law must mirror their responsibility on the road and other road tax paying motorists safety. HELMETS MUST BE MANDATORY!!
However, others have spoken out in defence of the new code, with another noting, ‘a cyclist on a £100 Halfords bike pays exactly the same in ‘road tax’ as someone driving a £30,000 Nissan Leaf or an £80,000 Tesla’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Life, Cyclists, Highway Code, Now, pedestrians, Road Tax