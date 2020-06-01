Canadian Instagram Model Mary Magdalene Can No Longer Drink Through Straws After Multiple Surgeries

Canadian Instagram Model Mary Magdalene Can No Longer Drink Through Straw After Multiple Surgeries Media Drum World

A Canadian stripper with the ‘world’s fattest vagina’ can no longer drink through straws due to the size of her lips.

Mary Magdalene’s objective has always been clear: defying the opinions of ‘judgemental pr*cks’ in her quest for oversized body parts. Over the past four years, she’s had three boob jobs, three Brazilian butt lifts, cheek fat removal, hip fillers and her infamous vagina surgery – all funded by sugar daddies.

Essentially, surgeons transferred fat from parts of her body and injected it into her vagina – now, she has the fattest in the world. However, such extensive procedures come at a price: pain, discomfort and not being able to whistle, to name a few hindrances.

Mary Magdalene Stripper Canada Media Drum World

The 24-year-old from Toronto estimates she’s spent more than £80,800 on numerous cosmetic surgeries, to the point where some doctors are even turning her away. ‘The doctors think I don’t need any more surgeries but respect the fact that I have my own unique aesthetic, and are open to helping me achieve my goals,’ she explained.

Discussing the ripple effects of such operations, Mary said:

The negatives [of my surgeries] are that I can no longer drink out of a straw and I can no longer whistle because my lips are too big. Another negative are the complications from my vagina surgery, but I am optimistic that will get repaired. The biggest positive is my sex life; my over-sized body parts make everything way more fun and my surgeries in general have just became great for my business and brand.

Mary Magdalene Stripper Canada 2 Media Drum World

In March this year, Mary had to undergo vagina reduction surgery as her left side kept growing consistently, resulting in a surge of scar tissue.

From the start of her stripping career at the age of 17, Mary now has nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram. Due to the current pandemic, she’s became a full-time virtual stripper, charging £81 for just five minutes with up to 50 sessions booked every week, with men and women between the ages of 20 and 80 requesting her services.

Mary Magdalene Stripper Canada 4 Media Drum World

Mary explained:

I do a chat and a sexy strip tease, although sometimes I am just a therapist. Some people just love having someone to talk to. I get all sorts of different requests. some people just want to see me eat, twerking, trying on clothes. I also get foot fetishists – I’ve even had people begging me to humiliate and insult them. My business has been booming [during] this pandemic because people are lonely, horny and bored during this time. They just want a sexy girl to spice up their life.

Despite the complications of her surgeries, she’s already targetted the next accolade: ‘I plan to have my next boob surgery in a couple months. I’m on the fence with what route I’m going to take, but I plan to have the world’s biggest boobs.’

Mary Magdalene Stripper Canada 3 Media Drum World

Her procedures are allegedly so striking that some people have crashed their cars, as Mary said:

I get a lot of dirty looks and have literally caused car accidents. I often have people stop me on the street begging for my number and desperate to give me money. The wives and girlfriends try and distract their boyfriends and husbands when I walk by because they are jealous, they will stare at my sexy body and get turned on. But I don’t care; they always find a way to stare at me anyways. There have been times where they secretly slipped me their number before. I thought it was hilarious.

In her profession, dating can be difficult. ‘They get controlling and insecure about my Instagram and my website; they hate other men seeing my sexy pictures and they wish I wore more clothes out in public because it is too chaotic,’ she said.

Mary Magdalene Stripper Canada 5 Media Drum World

However, beneath the mission to further parts of her anatomy is an appreciation of all body shapes. ‘If they feel beautiful, they are beautiful, every human being is beautiful… if they like it and are happy that way, that’s what matters,’ she said.

This level of cosmetic surgery may seem jarring to some, but it’s all a matter of personal choice. Mary’s doing what makes her feel comfortable, so may her mission continue – as long as it doesn’t endanger her health. Who needs to whistle anyway?