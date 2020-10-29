Carpenter Builds Mobile, Insulated Shelters To Help Homeless Through Winter

I’m excited to do this because I know it can work, I love designing and building different interesting ideas and I know it might help atleast a few people get through this winter who might not and others in the future as well.

As shelters are usually at capacity at some point in the winter in Toronto and also because of this coronavirus, making space to allow for social distancing will put even more strain on Toronto’s capacity.

For some its more difficult to find a shelter that can accommodate them and their pets or belongings and others refuse to be in shelters for other reasons. I am building these shelters for those that will live outside this winter.