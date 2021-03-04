unilad
CDC’s Zombie Preparedness Guide Offers Tips To Survive A Real-Life Apocalypse

by : Cameron Frew on : 04 Mar 2021 18:54


Whenever the Night of the Living Dead comes around, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a ‘Zombie Preparedness’ guide to help you survive the apocalypse. 

French astrologer Nostradamus is famous for his predictions, whether it’s Adolf Hitler and the Second World War or a link between the next great war and the appearance of a UFO.

However, 2021 came with an alarming prophecy: a zombie outbreak. Don’t worry though, the CDC has us covered.



Over on the CDC’s website, you’ll be able to find a Zombie Preparedness page. ‘There are all kinds of emergencies out there that we can prepare for. Take a zombie apocalypse for example… you may laugh now, but when it happens you’ll be happy you read this, and hey, maybe you’ll even learn a thing or two about how to prepare for a real emergency,’ it reads.

Now, most people have seen at least one episode of The Walking Dead, as well as movies like Dawn of the Dead, 28 Days Later and Zombieland. While Mark Zuckerberg’s rules are a good place to start, the CDC advises you prepare an emergency kit.



In this kit, you should have water, food (especially non-perishable items), medication, tools and supplies, sanitation and hygiene, clothing and bedding and other important documents you may need for border checks and the other side of the end of the world. Afterwards, you should sketch out an emergency plan with your family for the immediate reaction to the apocalypse.

The page adds: ‘If zombies did start roaming the streets, CDC would conduct an investigation much like any other disease outbreak. CDC would provide technical assistance to cities, states, or international partners… [like] consultation, lab testing and analysis, patient management and care, tracking of contacts, and infection control (including isolation and quarantine).’

If in doubt, you can always go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for all of it to blow over.

Topics: Life, US, zombies

