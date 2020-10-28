Charles Manson Murder House Being Sold By Ghost Adventures Star Zak Bagans

Very rare opportunity to own a home with breathtaking, unobstructed front and back views. This classic 1920’s Los Feliz gated single story home with a pool is nestled in the prime location north of the Rowena Reservoir.

Featuring front views of the Silver Lake hills and Downtown Los Angeles, while the rear offers Griffith Park, Glendale and the majestic San Gabriel Mountains. An expansive living room with gas fireplace and Italian tile floors opens to a formal dining room with a covered patio that overlooks the pool.