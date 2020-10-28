Charles Manson Murder House Being Sold By Ghost Adventures Star Zak Bagans
After buying the property himself, Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans has decided to sell the house where Charles Manson murdered five people.
Bagans purchased the infamous Los Angeles home in July 2019 but is now reportedly selling the property for a whopping $2.2 million.
The house was where Charles Manson, an American criminal and cult leader, murdered five people including Hollywood actor Sharon Tate in 1969. Manson died in 2017 from a cardiac arrest while serving life in prison.
At the time of buying the house, Bagans told TMZ that he was ‘drawn to the home’s history as a collector of dark culture’ adding that he was also interested because almost everything inside it is original.
The property was formerly owned by Leno and Rosemary LaBianca who were also brutally murdered there just 24 hours after The Valley of The Dolls actor was. Rosemary was stabbed 41 times times while her husband was stabbed 12 times.
Bagans originally purchased the home for $1.98 million for film production purposes he told TMZ, but ‘changed course’ after spending time there. Apparently he cancelled the project out of respect for the LaBianca family and for the other people that were killed there, which presumably led to 43-year-old’s decision to sell the property.
The LA home in undeniably beautiful, so it’s a shame its tragic past tarnishes it. Sitting on 1,600 square feet, the property boasts two bedrooms, two baths, a swimming pool and views of the city.
Listed on Redfin, the description of the property reads:
Very rare opportunity to own a home with breathtaking, unobstructed front and back views. This classic 1920’s Los Feliz gated single story home with a pool is nestled in the prime location north of the Rowena Reservoir.
Featuring front views of the Silver Lake hills and Downtown Los Angeles, while the rear offers Griffith Park, Glendale and the majestic San Gabriel Mountains. An expansive living room with gas fireplace and Italian tile floors opens to a formal dining room with a covered patio that overlooks the pool.
It continues, ‘Lush greenery, including mature fruit trees, frames this 31,000+ sf lot, offering unparalleled privacy. You may never want to leave, but when you do, you are minutes away from Griffith Park Observatory and trails, trendy eateries and entertainment. The large yard features space made for entertaining or relaxation. Truly, one of a kind.’
Tours of the property are currently taking place.
Topics: Life, Los Angeles