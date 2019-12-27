Chef Worked On Christmas Day Despite £1 Million Lottery Win

PA

I must admit, as much as I enjoy my job at UNILAD Towers, if I was handed a cheque for £1 million this evening I wouldn’t ever pause to shut down my laptop.

But luckily for the long-term sustainability of the global economy, there are plenty of people out there who have a far better work ethic than myself. Even at Christmastime, the great holiday of laziness.

And there is probably no-one out there with a bigger commitment to work than 36-year-old Pirags: a chef who won £1 million on a scratchcard and still turned up for his Christmas Day shift.

Pirags, who is originally from Latvia, won the life changing sum of money online just four days before the most magical day of the year. He’d been on his lunch break at the time, and decided to play an online National Lottery game.

Amazingly, rather than jet straight off to the Caribbean with a cocktail in hand, Pirags decided to finish out his Christmas shifts; showing incredible decency towards both his colleagues and the hungry pub patrons.

According to BBC News, Pirags said:

The first thing I scratched off said £1m – the nanny was there and I said ‘could you look at it please, I can’t believe it, is that £1m?’ I literally ran downstairs and said to my boss ‘look, look it’s £1m, isn’t it? She said ‘yeah, it is £1m’ and I rang the number and they confirmed it.

Single dad Pirags, who moved over to the UK nine years ago, has described the incredible win as being, ‘the best dream come true ever at Christmas time’. And he’s now looking towards giving his son the best possible start in life.

Following his amazing windfall, the hardworking chef has purchased a four-bedroom house with his winnings and gifted his son some headphones as a Christmas treat. The pair had previously lived in a flat above the pub itself.

And – showing miraculous levels of restraint – Pirags has since explained how he wants to let his good luck ‘soak in’ first before splashing out on further luxuries.

According to BBC News, Practical Pirags said:

All I want is to be able to provide the best possible life for my son and this win will enable me to do exactly this.

Pirags had previously been working 60 hours a week at the pub and is now looking forward to spending some well-earned quality time with his son. What an absolute belter of a dad.

Many congratulations to both Pirags and his son!

