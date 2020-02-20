Cheshire Grandma Gets Massive ‘Slutty Angel’ Tattooed On Her Bum To Celebrate Her Sex Life
If you think your sex life has to stop when you reach your fifties: think again.
Mandy Jones is having the best sex of her life at the age of 59, after meeting her partner, 52-year-old HGV driver Andrew Clayden.
The loved-up pair began dating after meeting online in 2007, and since then they’ve been busy christening every room in Mandy’s Cheshire home – not forgetting the greenhouse out the back.
Listen to Mandy’s incredible story here:
Mum-of-three and grandma-of-two Mandy had pretty much given up on the prospect of finding love again after getting divorced twice, in 1992 and 2006.
Fortunately, she decided to give it one last go and signed up to a dating app, before heading out on a number of naughty meet-ups with Andrew.
After getting to know her own naughty side through her relationship with Andrew, Mandy decided to get a ‘slutty angel’ tattooed on her bottom, which I think is the energy we all need right now.
She said:
Since the age of 50, I have finally become a sexual woman. When Andrew and I met he said he wanted me to have the most and the best sex I’d ever had in my life.
Now, I’m doing things I never would have done before.
In my first marriages, I had stepchildren so it was all about putting them first.
But there are no boundaries now so it’s more exciting – if we want to walk around the house in the nude we will. I feel free and relaxed, and when you’re post-menopausal, anything goes.
He promoted that naughty side in me. I wouldn’t have got a tattoo without him. I always wanted a tattoo but I didn’t know what and he suggested a slutty angel, because I’m mumsy and caring but he’s brought out another side of me.
Mandy married her first husband when she was just 26, however her marriage broke down five years later, and her second husband left her without warning in 2006. She then spent a year online dating before meeting Andrew the following year.
The mum-of-three recalled:
When I started online dating, I’d never even heard of sexting and I’ve never had anyone asking for photos of my bits before. It was a different world.
I couldn’t believe the attention I was getting, but I definitely enjoyed it. It gave me a massive confidence boost.
One man asked for a pic of my t*ts so I sent him a photo of my knees, but he obviously wasn’t a joker. I had some horror story dates too though.
One man sent me a photo of himself from a distance and when he turned up he was so smelly, so I went to the toilet and made my daughter call me with an emergency.
My kids applaud me because I don’t take any crap anymore – I’ve become feisty.
My ex-husbands should have been grateful I was on their arm. I wouldn’t put up with their behaviour now.
Now, sex-positive Mandy is sharing her story to encourage women in their fifties and older to get out there and experiment with their love lives, and have more fun.
She hopes she will inspire others to have confidence in themselves.
‘I have body confidence for the first time ever,’ she said. ‘I’m carrying more weight than usual, but I’ve accepted that’s just me.’
What a legend.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, Angel Tattoo, Dating, mercury press, Relationships, Slutty Angel