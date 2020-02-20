Cheshire Grandma Gets Massive ‘Slutty Angel’ Tattooed On Her Bum To Celebrate Her Sex Life

Since the age of 50, I have finally become a sexual woman. When Andrew and I met he said he wanted me to have the most and the best sex I’d ever had in my life.

Now, I’m doing things I never would have done before.

In my first marriages, I had stepchildren so it was all about putting them first.

But there are no boundaries now so it’s more exciting – if we want to walk around the house in the nude we will. I feel free and relaxed, and when you’re post-menopausal, anything goes.

He promoted that naughty side in me. I wouldn’t have got a tattoo without him. I always wanted a tattoo but I didn’t know what and he suggested a slutty angel, because I’m mumsy and caring but he’s brought out another side of me.