Chicago Teen Jumps Out Drive-Thru Window After Boss Calls Her ‘Lost Cause’

I quit because I found a higher-paying job and managers were being rude to me.

My manager didn’t like me leaving because he told me ‘Are you f*cking kidding me?’ just as I hopped out the window.

If I could go back and speak to him, I would tell him that I loved working here and I don’t have a problem with you, but I will not take someone calling me a lost cause, especially a manager.

Be careful what you say about others when you don’t know what they might be going through inside.