Chicago Teen Jumps Out Drive-Thru Window After Boss Calls Her ‘Lost Cause’
I’d say most people have worked a sh*tty job in the past where we regularly thought about saying ‘f*ck this’ and leaving out the window.
For most of us, it would be a wild fantasy that would merely help get us through the day, but that’s exactly what one Wendy’s worker did after she found out her managers had been insulting her behind her back.
When she wasn’t studying, Maria Kukulak worked part time at a Wendy’s restaurant in her local neighbourhood in Chicago – that was until she said the unfair treatment from her managers became too much.
The 18-year-old decided to film herself as she decided it was time to throw in the towel, when a customer told her what the managers had allegedly been saying behind her back.
Maria says she was told her manager called her a ‘lost cause’, so she decided to quit in the best way: by jumping out of the drive-thru window.
Filming her dramatic exit for TikTok, Maria can be heard saying to her manager: ‘Hey John, I quit.’
‘Maria, stop. Are you f*cking kidding me?’ he asked her, to which she replied: ‘I’m not a lost cause and I quit, goodbye,’ before shutting the drive-thru window, laughing as she ran away from the restaurant.
Despite claiming she received unfair treatment at work, Maria said she does not wish to seek revenge against her former manager.
She explained:
I quit because I found a higher-paying job and managers were being rude to me.
My manager didn’t like me leaving because he told me ‘Are you f*cking kidding me?’ just as I hopped out the window.
If I could go back and speak to him, I would tell him that I loved working here and I don’t have a problem with you, but I will not take someone calling me a lost cause, especially a manager.
Be careful what you say about others when you don’t know what they might be going through inside.
Maria’s advice for anyone going through a similar situation? ‘I would say even when people are mean to you, that’s a problem with themselves and has nothing to do with you. So, I would not want revenge or fight back, just bless them and your anger will go away,’ she said.
What a legend.
