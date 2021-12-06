Child Entrepreneur Set To Retire By Age 15
A 10-year-old entrepreneur could have just five more years of work ahead of her after she launched a hugely successful range of fidget toys.
While other 10-year-olds were busy watching TV and planning what outfit to wear on non-uniform day, Pixie Curtis, from Sydney, Australia, was working on Pixie’s Fidgets with the help of her mum, businesswoman Roxy Jacenko.
The idea for the business came about after children across the country became obsessed with fidget toys, prompting Pixie to create her own colourful range.
Pixie’s Fidgets proved a success from the word ‘go’ as the toys sold out in the first 48 hours and earned more than $200,000 within the company’s first month of operation.
In an interview with Stellar last week, Jacenko praised the ‘entrepreneurial spirit’ her daughter has shown ‘at such a young age’.
She commented:
I never had it, although it was drummed into me that I had to succeed.
When I was 14, I got a job at McDonald’s because that’s what you did back in my day. So, I guess to me the biggest thing is her drive as an entrepreneur.
The mother went on to admit she had ‘enabled’ her daughter’s business-orientated mind, but stressed ‘she’s still got it’, adding that is the ‘most rewarding part’ for her.
Pixie’s Fidgets forms part of Pixie’s Pix, a range of toys, games and children’s items sold online in a franchise Jacenko started for her daughter when she was just a baby. According to the company’s website, Jacenko oversees product development, marketing and branding while Pixie is in charge of product testing and ensuring ‘everything runs smoothly.’
The 10-year-old promotes her business on her Instagram page, which is managed by her mother, where she has amassed almost 90,000 followers. Jacenko believes the success of the business may allow Pixie to look forward to a very early retirement, according to The Independent, commenting: ‘You won’t need to worry; you can retire at 15 the way you’re going.’
Until then, Pixie is focusing on the nearer future as she plans to spend some of her earnings on new hair extensions for her mum, as well as a luxury holiday to Fiji.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read