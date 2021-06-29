Childcare Centre Encourages Parents To Ask Babies Permission Before Changing Them

When toddlers become mobile, nappy changing may look quite different! Continue to ask for cooperation but understand that your toddler may wish to now stand for their nappy change.

Also encourage their independence, you may ask him to take off his own nappy or wipe himself. Wait for a gap in their playing before starting the nappy changing process.

You may wish to give your toddler some autonomy and ask ‘Would you like to walk to the change table or should I carry you?’