Chinese Influencers Are Posing At Shanghai Costco To Pretend They’re In LA

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Nov 2021 18:29
Chinese Influencers Are Posing At Shanghai Costco To Pretend They're In LA@missmistake/Instagram/@BLANCHE/Instagram

Influencers in China are pretending they’re enjoying trips to Los Angeles by sharing photos of themselves in front of the country’s only Costco. 

Chinese officials continue to impose tough border control systems in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus, with the restrictions among the toughest in the world as other countries begin to welcome visitors once again.

Strict quarantine rules and a low number of outbound flights mean most residents are still unable to travel abroad, though some social media users have gone out of their way to make their timelines appear as if that is not the case.

Images shared on social media and the e-commerce app Xiaohongshu, which NBC News reports is known as ‘China’s answer to Instagram,’ show influencers have been travelling to Costco in Shanghai in a bid to experience a dash of America while abiding by the coronavirus restrictions.

Though Costco has stores in multiple countries, Shanghai’s location has been likened to a ‘sight of the West Coast’ of America, with visitors using it to pretend they are in Los Angeles.

Images shared online show people posing in front of the company’s recognisable red logo, with some lounging on the grass outside the store while others sit inside shopping trolleys. Some users have also utilised items purchased from Costco for their photo ops, holding pizza boxes and blue cups while documenting their trip.

Captions cited by NBC show people admitting to ‘pretending to be in Los Angeles’, with many sharing the American flag emoji alongside their images.

One user wrote: ‘The parking lot lawn by the Costco entrance feels like a sight of the West Coast. It makes you feel like you’re in L.A.’

Advising others how to capture a similar, LA-style aesthetic, another wrote: ‘If you babes also want to take such pictures I suggest you arrive here at around 4 p.m., when the light is good, and remember to wear clothes with brighter colors!’

The images appear to indicate a desire to travel amid the ongoing restrictions.

