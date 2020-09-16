Christian Mum's Response To Son Coming Out As Transgender Is Perfect @mamajillwallace/TikTok

A Christian mum has been widely praised for her response to her child coming out as transgender.

Advert

Jill Wallace describes herself as a ‘loving, supportive Christian mama of LGBTQ+ community’, and through her social media pages she has long praised and celebrated LGBTQ+ people.

Her support was made even more evident earlier this month, when she introduced her son Jayden to her TikTok followers, and revealed he’d just come out as transgender.

Check out Jill’s response below:

Advert

In her video, Jill explained she was a Christian mother and told viewers she wanted them to know ‘how it happens in [her] house’.

The mother appeared stern at first, saying that she and her son sat down for a talk so they could ‘fully understand exactly what’s going to go on’, but then her demeanour quickly became one of joy as she continued to say they then ‘went shopping and got a haircut.’

Jill went on to say that she loved Jayden, and pointed out that ‘no matter who you are,’ you need to love your child if they come out.

The proud mother has since shared updates about her son, documenting the moment he got his first binder to wear and showing his glee when he tried it on.

Christian mum's response to son coming out as trans @mamajillwallace/TikTok

Jayden shared a video of his own on his mother’s TikTok channel after coming out, in which he addressed other parents and told them that if their child is trans, they have to understand that the child knows who they are.

Jayden continued:

They know inside if they are a boy, or a girl, or nonbinary, and that’s okay. You just have to love them because they’re yours.

Advert

Jill has challenged other Christians who argue that being LGBTQ+ is ‘wrong’, pointing out that Jesus never says as much in the Bible, and that nobody chooses to be LGBTQ+.

She has shared advice on how to be an ‘amazing parent’ when your child comes out, telling parents to let kids know they are loved unconditionally, to ask what being LGBTQ+ means to them, to ask how they can support them and to ‘just listen’.

Jayden encourages parents to support LGBTQ+ children @mamajillwallace/TikTok

Jill has received a wealth of praise on social media, with people describing her as ‘incredible’ and an ‘amazing role model’, while also dubbing her response to Jayden’s news as ‘the cutest thing ever’.

She never fails to celebrate people’s decision to come out, and Jill has explained that she uses social media to offer herself as a supportive mother to those whose family members aren’t as welcoming.