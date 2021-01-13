CIA Has Begun Releasing Alien And UFO Files Five Months Early CIA/US Air Force

The CIA has already started releasing extraterrestrial and UFO files five months ahead of schedule.

December’s $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill came with a strange condition; from the point of signing, US intelligence agencies henceforth had 180 days to gather data on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) collected by the Office of Naval Intelligence, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force and the FBI.

The clock is ticking, but the CIA has already released thousands of documents that anyone can download, thanks to a number of freedom of information requests.

The documents are available from The Black Vault, a UFO-tracking website operated by author and podcaster John Greenewald Jr., who has amassed more than 2.2 million pages in his archive. The CIA has claimed this is their ‘entire collection’ on UAP.

Greenewald wrote: ‘There may be no way to entirely verify that. Research by The Black Vault will continue to see if there are additional documents still uncovered within the CIA’s holdings.’

He explained on his website: ‘Originally, the CIA would only release about 1,000 pages that had been previously disclosed after a FOIA court case in the 1980s. They never addressed the records that were dated in the years after the case.’

The Black Vault CD-ROM The Black Vault

The CIA later compiled its data onto a CD-ROM, which Greenewald acquired and uploaded to his website. Due to the outdated format of the files, Greenewald converted them into searchable PDF documents.

He told Vice: ‘Researchers and curious minds alike prefer simplicity and accessibility when they look at data dumps such as these. The CIA has made it INCREDIBLY difficult to use their records in a reasonable manner.’

Greenewald explained: ‘They offer a format that is very outdated (multi page .tif) and offer text file outputs, largely unusable, that I think they intend to have people use as a search tool. In my opinion, this outdated format makes it very difficult for people to see the documents, and use them, for any research purpose.’

Since being uploaded to his website, The Black Vault has already been subject to thousands of downloads from all across the world. For Greenewald, it’s ‘plain and simple, the public has a right to know!’

Greenewald began researching UFOs around 25 years ago when he was 15, with a curiosity built upon evidence he got from the CIA, NSA, Air Force and DIA. ‘I feel I am achieving what I set out to do. Easy access, to important material, for people to make up their own minds on what is going on,’ he said.

